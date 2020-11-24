Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

