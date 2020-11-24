Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,390. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

