Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

KURA traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,047. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,036,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,857,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 341,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

