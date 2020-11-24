Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 107.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Landec by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.