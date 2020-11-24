Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $160.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

