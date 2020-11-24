Loop Capital Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $46.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.