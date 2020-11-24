Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 7.30% of Masco worth $1,053,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2,321.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 642,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 616,032 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,985,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,593,000 after purchasing an additional 284,291 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 558,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 188,159 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Masco by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 175,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 81,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

