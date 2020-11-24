Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 17,669 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.02% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,090,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

