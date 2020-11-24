Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 47,227 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,101,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $695.67. 15,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,452. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $692.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.72. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

