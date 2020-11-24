Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,255,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 377,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,094,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.