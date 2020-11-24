Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.27% of Electronic Arts worth $1,608,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $120.25. 117,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

