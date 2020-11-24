Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 74,880 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $966,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.91. 130,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,784. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

