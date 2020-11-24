Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.23 Billion Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Dominion Energy worth $1,225,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,934,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $2,413,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,090,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 94,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE:D traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 135,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,421. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,952.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

