Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,085,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,511 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.40% of Citigroup worth $1,253,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 21.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 508,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 91,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 1,566,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,552,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

