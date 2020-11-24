Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.87 Billion Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,293,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,846 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,868,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

MMC stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

