Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,534,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119,454 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.76% of Medtronic worth $5,251,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. 196,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

