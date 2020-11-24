Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.47 Billion Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,214,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,598,898 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,472,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

