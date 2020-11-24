Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,202,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.33 on Tuesday, reaching $653.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,737. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

