Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.39% of American Express worth $1,121,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $58,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

AXP traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. 305,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,130. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

