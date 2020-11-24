Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 651,968 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.41% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,961,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $438.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

