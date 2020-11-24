Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,886,225 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.78% of Global Payments worth $945,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,348. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

