Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.34% of Facebook worth $2,560,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.46. 869,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,183,674. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average of $252.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,154 shares of company stock worth $96,100,591 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.