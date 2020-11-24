Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,623,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,536,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.89. 207,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

