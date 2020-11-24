Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,048,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.24. 91,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

