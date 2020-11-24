Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,876,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $310.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,154. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

