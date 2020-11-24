Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 104,437 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.47% of Stryker worth $1,149,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.11. 51,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.57. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

