Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 239,135 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239,135 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.94% of Eaton worth $1,603,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 49.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 30.0% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.75. 115,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,641. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

