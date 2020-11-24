Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 487,638 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,638 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $2,769,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. 133,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

