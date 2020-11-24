Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.67% of Mastercard worth $2,275,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after buying an additional 335,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

MA stock traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,061. The firm has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

