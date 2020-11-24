Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders sold 521,751 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.46 on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. 94,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,061. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

