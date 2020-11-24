Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 521,751 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

