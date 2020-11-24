Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.95% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,995,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after acquiring an additional 892,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,720. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

