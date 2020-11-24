Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. 400,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,431,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.