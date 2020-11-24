Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MESO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Mesoblast stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $2,669,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

