(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded (MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. AlphaValue upgraded (MKGAY) to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (MKGAY) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. (MKGAY) has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

