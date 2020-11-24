Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.44% of Moderna worth $124,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $568,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $311,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 143.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,694,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,568,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,292 shares of company stock valued at $41,156,037. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. 231,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,530,646. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

