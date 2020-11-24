Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 225.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 2.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $2,466,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,576. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.