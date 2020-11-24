Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Raised by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,175,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

