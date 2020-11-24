Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PGPHF traded down $25.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,010.00. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $977.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.17. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $535.00 and a 1 year high of $1,049.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

