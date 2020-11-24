NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NCSM stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

