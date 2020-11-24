NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 19.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.