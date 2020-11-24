Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.24. 101,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,784. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

