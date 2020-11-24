Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Newmont worth $136,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Newmont by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 638,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,958. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.