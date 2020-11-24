Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 31,987 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.