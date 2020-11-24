Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 3,462 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,154 shares of company stock worth $96,100,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.44. 735,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,183,674. The company has a market cap of $764.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

