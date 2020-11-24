Ninety One North America Inc. Buys Shares of 2,205,734 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,205,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,579,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 343,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,674. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

