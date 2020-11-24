Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.