Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Booking by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $67.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,087.82. 14,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,128.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,812.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,727.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

