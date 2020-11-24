Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,152 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. 421,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922,701. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

