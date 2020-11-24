Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 133.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. 69,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

